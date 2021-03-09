Bahrain, UAE to Face Challenges Over Recent Normalisation of Ties With Israel, Tehran Says

"In the near future, rulers of the UAE and Bahrain, who announced the normalisation of ties [with Israel], will face problems and major challenges within their countries," Amir-Abdollahian said.
When giving a comment on media reports that emerged in late February on forming a four-nation defense alliance between Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain against Iran, the Tehran official said it is a fraud.
"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s claims on the creation of such alliances is nothing but a lie," Amir-Abdollahian said.
A landmark agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords, on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations — the UAE and Bahrain — was signed in Washington last September. Morocco and Sudan later followed suit, inking similar agreements with Israel. The rapprochement met harsh criticism in Palestine.
