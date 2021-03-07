Yemen and Qatar Resume Diplomatic Relations

According to the ministry's tweet, Yemeni Foreign Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani agreed to resume bilateral relations between the states during a meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Yemen cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar in June 2017 following the same decision by four other Arab states, namely Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on allegations of meddling in their domestic affairs and sponsoring terrorism.
In particular, the Yemeni government accused Qatar of having links to the rebels of the Houthi movement.
The impasse was overcome in early January when the Saudi-hosted 41st summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed a joint declaration on the restoration of relations with Qatar.
