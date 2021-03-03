Register
06:43 GMT03 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows a right-wing rally in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, 15 March 2015.

    Israeli Politicians Don't Stick Around Long in Politics and Here Is Why

    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103031082240116-israeli-politicians-dont-stick-around-long-in-politics-and-here-is-why/

    Part of the problem is the fact that the job of parliamentarian is no longer appealing for the masses, says a researcher, who monitors the frequent changes. Another is the toxic environment in the Knesset and a long range of pop-up parties that come and go.

    Even though Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already beaten all records, becoming the country's longest serving premier, the elections set up for 23 March might see him extending his tenure even longer, if he manages to secure enough seats and form a coalition.

    Don't Last Long

    But while Netanyahu's career in politics has been long (14 years in office in total), other Israeli politicians have lasted significantly less time and Dr. Ofer Kenig, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, says that every election cycle brings an impressive amount of new faces into the country's parliament. Very few stick around for years. 

    "Out of 120 parliamentarians who were elected in 2009, only 25 have stayed in politics until today. Others dropped out. Generally speaking, every cycle of elections pushes into the Knesset 35 to 40 new people. Recently, we have also see instances when the Israeli chamber saw 50 new faces," said the expert.

    The more familiar faces, however, or those of prominent politicians, who have been around for several years, are pushed to the sidelines and gradually vanish.

    Such was the case with former prime Minister Ehud Barak, who left politics in 2001 after losing elections to Ariel Sharon and who despite attempts to come back on a number of occasions hasn't garnished enough votes to be able to present an alternative.

    Prime Minister Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister, Mr. Ehud Barak hold an Iranian instruction manual for the C-704 anti-ship missile.
    © Flickr / Israel Defense Forces
    Prime Minister Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister, Mr. Ehud Barak hold an Iranian instruction manual for the C-704 anti-ship missile.

    This has also been the case with former defence minister Shaun Mofaz, who left the political scene in 2015; with ex-foreign affairs minister Tzipi Livni, who departed in 2019, and a long list of other familiar faces who decided to take a similar step.

    Politics Has Lost Its Appeal

    Kenig calls this phenomenon "alarming" and attributes it to the fact that a career in politics has lost its appeal for many, who are seeking better opportunities and more lucrative deals elsewhere. 

    Others want to find a way out because of the Knesset's "toxic environment," says the expert.

    "Being a politician is still prestigious but many are concerned with the toxic environment at the Knesset and the discourse around Israeli politics on social media platforms, and this can partially explain the drop we've witnessed in recent years."

    What can also explain that drop out is the dismantling of the Labour party, that had led the country for years, the radicalisation of some existing parties that push the more moderate forces out and the wide variety of new political formations that pop up in an instant, rise to a certain level and then diminish or vanish, taking with them the various politicians who'd promised change.

    Recent years have seen a number of such political formations. In 2012, it was Livni's Hatnua party that disappeared shortly after. Then it was former finance minister Moshe Kahlon and his Kulanu that promised an alternative, only to merge later with Netanyahu's Likud. Now it seems the Blue and White list of ex-army chief Benny Gantz seems to be falling apart.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US Vice-President Joe Biden pose for the media prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Likud Splinter Blasts Netanyahu for Alleged Neglect of Israel’s Relationship With Biden and DNC
    The repercussions of these developments can be hardly underestimated, says Kenig, and while he acknowledges the need to refresh Israel's political scenery from time to time, he also warns that the long-term effects of such a turnover might be devastating for the Jewish state.

    "In the long run, it can damage the work of the Knesset, undermine the quality of our legislation and eventually erode the trust of the Israeli public and their confidence in our politicians."

    And although Kenig doesn't see any magic solution to the current political turbulence, saying the change "will depend on a number of factors", he does believe that one of those should be the change of the current government. 

    "The past five years of Netanyahu have been toxic for Israel. The post-Netanyahu era might bring that continuity and stability, but there is no magic wand."
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Moshe Kahlon, Ehud Barak, Tzipi Livni, Knesset, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an unprecedented view.
    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel
    Reality Confirmed
    Reality Confirmed
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse