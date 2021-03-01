Register
06:53 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.

    Iran's Rejection of Direct Nuclear Talks With US Not Tehran's 'Final Say', Russian Envoy Says

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081658219_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1816e7eb46d7b5d951b861a39db9da0d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103011082215298-irans-rejection-of-direct-nuclear-talks-with-us-not-tehrans-final-say-russian-envoy-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The refusal of Iran to meet for informal consultations on the nuclear deal with the United States is not Tehran's "final say," Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

    "I think this is not the final say of #Iran. The refusal to participate in informal consultations was caused by clumsy positions of some states, according to the Iranian MFA. A lot depends on how the Iranian nuclear dossier is handled at the #IAEA BoG [Board of Governors] session which starts today", Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

    The diplomat also called on the participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and other IAEA governors to refrain from taking "clumsy and irresponsible steps", which can and will undermine the prospects for the full restoration of the nuclear deal in near future through businesslike talks.

    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    "The way out of the deadlock is to reaffirm that all #JCPOA participants are in one boat, incl. the US who declared its readiness to come back. #US and #Iran need to synchronise their return to full compliance with JCPOA w/o engaging in fruitless discussions who must go first", Ulyanov added.

    The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing two senior Western diplomats, that Iran rejected the offer of the US and the European Union to have direct nuclear talks with Washington in the coming weeks, seeking guarantees that the later will remove sanctions after the meeting. In response, the US expressed disappointment with Tehran's decision, adding that it will discuss further steps with P5+1 partners.

    In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union signed the nuclear deal, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear programme. However, in 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

    A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 25, 2021 shows him meeting with the family (unseen) of assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.
    © AFP 2021 / -
    A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on January 25, 2021 shows him meeting with the family (unseen) of assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran.

    In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites in a bid to achieve the removal of US economic sanctions. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organisation announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

    Iran had also threatened to suspend all IAEA inspections of the country's nuclear facilities by February 23 if the US sanctions were not lifted by that time. However, after talks with the international watchdog, Tehran agreed to prolong the inspections but in a limited capacity.

    Tags:
    Mikhail Ulyanov, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), International Atomic Energy Agency, Russia, nuclear deal, Nuclear Deal, Iran nuclear deal, Iran nuclear deal, Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse