Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Undergoes Successful Surgery

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, on Wednesday underwent a surgical operation, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The laparoscopic surgery for appendicitis was successful, the SPA noted.
The crown prince received medical treatment in the King Faisal Specialist Hospital.
Mohammed bin Salman also acts as the kingdom's Deputy Prime Minister as well as its Minister of Defense.
Earlier in the week, the Saudi Defense Ministry issued new guidelines allowing women to join the kingdom's military and participate in armed combat.
All comments
Show new comments (0)