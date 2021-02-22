Syria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Shipments Expected 'Soon', Ambassador Says

"Damascus has taken all measures to register the Russian vaccine - Sputnik V - in Syria and approved its use," Haddad said to Sputnik.
According to Haddad, the vaccine will be in Syria soon, after Damascus announced its readiness to receive and use it.
The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Centre and registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on 11 August, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus.
In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase III clinical trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 31 countries, including Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, San Marino, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
