How It Happened: Gaddafi’s Aide Recalls Origins of 2011 ‘Revolution’ That Destroyed Libya

Monday marks the tenth anniversary of the start of the Libyan ‘Revolution’ – a series of uprisings that culminated in a NATO intervention and the country’s division into a number of unstable statelets. In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Arabic, Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin and close aide to former President Muammar Gaddafi, recalled the events of 2011 that turned his country from one of the most prosperous African nations into a failed state.
“For the sake of fairness, there should be an investigation into what happened in Libya,” Gaddaf al-Dam said.
“Libya was not a threat to world peace to merit a Security Council intervention of this nature,” the former official added, recalling the 2011 Security Council Resolution which demanded an immediate ceasefire, and established a no-fly zone over the country.
“Even then, the Security Council did not stipulate an attack on Libya with this massive number of warplanes – 40 thousand air strikes, and tens of thousands of missiles from land and sea,” Gaddaf al-Dam stressed.
Characterising the brutal, 20 October 2011 killing of Gaddafi as “a war crime”, Gaddaf al-Dam says an investigation must be carried out to determine who is responsible for his murder. “Today we want to know the truth,” he said.
