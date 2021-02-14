Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Intercepts and Destroys Two Drones Launched by Houthis

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are waging a war against the Saudi-led coalition, stated they have launched an attack targeting Abha Airport. At the same time, the coalition said it had intercepted and eliminated two drones, the militants earlier launched towards the kingdom.
Abha was attacked earlier this week. A civilian plane was hit by drones, according to the military coalition. There were reports of a fire at the facility, but no information about any casualties. The Houthi militants, however, claimed that their drones took down a Saudi military aircraft, not a civilian plane.
The report about the attack comes just days before the US is expected to terminate its designation of the Houthi movement as a terrorist group. The previous administration added the movement to its list of foreign terrorist organisations just days before the end of Donald Trump's term.
Yemen has been engulfed by war since 2014, as the armed Houthi movement is fighting against President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
