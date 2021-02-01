5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits İzmir, Turkey

A moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken Turkey's İzmir, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported on Monday.
The earthquake struck at 8:46 am local time in Karaburun region.
Geçmiş olsun İzmir.— A F A D (@AFADBaskanlik) February 1, 2021
Karaburun açıklarında meydana gelen #deprem sonrası, an itibarıyla, olumsuz bir ihbarın bulunmadığı bilgisi alınmıştır.
Gelişmeleri takip ediyoruz.
5.0 to 5.9 magnitude earthquakes are considered to be moderate per the Richter scale and can cause damage to poorly constructed buildings It does slight damage at most to other buildings, however.
All comments
Show new comments (0)