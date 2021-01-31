Some 600 Firebombs, 16 Grenades Used During Tripoli Riots - Lebanese Interior Ministry

"During an attack on the mayor's office, the rabble-rousers used 16 combat grenades and about 600 Molotov cocktails and other means to kill the largest number of law enforcement officers and burned the mayor's office," according to the ministry statement.
Protests in Tripoli have continued since Monday, with law enforcement officers clashing with demonstrators seeking better living conditions and more job opportunities. According to Lebanese Red Cross data, over 400 people have been injured.
Tripoli residents have also expressed discontent over the extended coronavirus lockdown and a lack of reforms and measures addressing the severe economic crisis in the country.
