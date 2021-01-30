Iranian Lawmakers Push Bill to Formalize Anti-Israel ‘Axis of Resistance’ Military Alliance

Iranian lawmakers have proposed a motion to formally establish a military alliance among Resistance Front countries and groups, Abolfazl Aboutorabi, a senior MP from Esfahan province, has told Tasnim.
The bill, dubbed the ‘Defence and Security Treaty of the Resistance Group’, is said to have been signed by 34 lawmakers, and to have been submitted for review to the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and for consideration in a public session of parliament.
The draft treaty’s language includes the provision that “if the Zionist regime [i.e. Israel] attacks any of the Resistance Front’s countries or takes action against them, the other member states or liberation movements of the Treaty will make every military, economic, and political effort to counter the threat.”
The bill reportedly includes the obligation to provide ‘comprehensive support’ to alliance members in the event that Israel occupies their nation’s territory. Tel Aviv is known to be in possession of a 1,150 square kilometer piece of Syrian territory known as the Golan Heights, as well as the Shebaa Farms, an 11km x 2.5km strip of territory seized from Lebanon. Damascus has repeatedly vowed to free the occupied territory. The Trump administration recognized Israel’s control of the Golan in 2019. The United Nations responded by saying that the “status of Golan has not changed,” with a 1981 Security Council Resolution dubbing Tel Aviv’s seizure of the territory as “null and void and without international legal effect.”
The Axis of Resistance has spent much of the last decade fighting Sunni terrorists, first in Syria (starting in 2011) and then in Iraq (starting in 2014). Before that, Iran provided advisory and arms assistance to Hezbollah in the 2006 Lebanon War, in which the militia group fought the Israeli military to a stalemate before the UN brokered a ceasefire.
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
