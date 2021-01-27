Register
06:30 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to his Likud party MKs (members of Knesset), at the Likud centre in the Knesset in Jerusalem on December 2, 2020.

    As Netanyahu Courts Arabs, Israeli Publicist Says PM Can 'Dream on' About Getting Their Votes

    © AFP 2020 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081737761_0:130:3073:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_2e98dc480068336d2ac155506e5350f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101271081891426-as-netanyahu-courts-arabs-israeli-publicist-says-pm-can-dream-on-about-getting-their-votes-/

    It's highly unlikely that Israeli Arabs have forgotten the prime minister's fiery 2015 speech in which he blamed them for pouring into polling stations to oust the PM, and one Israeli Arab journalist says Netanyahu's sweet overtures now will not help him win over their trust.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to lead in Israeli media polls, as another survey predicts the PM will get 32 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament.

    But the prime minister, who is readying himself for a fight in the upcoming elections on 23 March, is counting on much more, confiding to his inner circle that he aims to get 40 seats in the Knesset.

    Courting Arab Voters

    To obtain the aforementioned number, Netanyahu will need to "put boots on the ground" and tour cities and towns in a bid to secure more votes. But he will also need to put in a lot of time and effort in an attempt to win over those he previously refrained from courting, Israel's Arab population.

    Netanyahu has already set the ball rolling. At the beginning of January, he visited Umm Al Fahm, one of the largest Arab cities in Israel, posing for the cameras with people who got the Pfizer vaccine.

    Later in the month he visited Nazareth, the biggest Arab city in Israel, and vowed to help the community tackle the acute crime crisis that has been plaguing society.

    But Odeh Bisharat, an Arab author and publicist, who has been following the developments closely, says Netanyahu "can dream on" about getting the support of Arab voters and is certain that his strategy of sweet talking the community will not bear fruit.

    "Netanyahu thinks that by offering some good words of support, he will sooth the Arabs. He is mistaken. Our attitude towards him will not change".

    The main reason for this is that many Arabs still remember Netanyahu's fiery speech during the 2015 polls, when he warned of "Arabs pouring into the polling stations" and when he urged Israeli voters to cast their ballots in favour of his party Likud.

    Others still remember Netanyahu's social media messages from 2019, where he warned against a government that would be based on Arab parties and claimed that Israeli Arabs wanted to annihilate all Jews: "women, men, and children".

    "The prime minister finds himself in a tragic situation", says Bisharat. "His trial is about to start [in early February] and he knows that his standing among Jewish voters has weakened. So he is trying his luck elsewhere. But he won't be able to pull it off. Arabs will teach him a lesson", he promised.

    Arabs for Netanyahu 

    Yet, there are also those who are likely to buy the PM's promises and reports suggest Netanyahu is counting on biting off at least two seats from the Joint Arab List that in previous polls has received most Arab citizens' votes.

    Likud supporters, who spoke to Sputnik on condition of anonymity, fearing they would be harassed by society for their views, said they would cast their vote in favour of the PM due to the normalisation agreements he signed with a number of Muslim nations, a move that Bisharat deems "shameful" primarily because it didn't solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nor did it improve the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. 

    Others will slip in a Likud ballot because of the efforts Netanyahu has put in supporting and funding the Arab community.

    Throughout the years, Netanyahu's Likud has exerted great effort into bolstering Israeli Arabs. In 2015, for example, it approved a $4.5 billion budget and later on it pledged an additional $274 million in support of the country's Bedouins.

    That money went into improving infrastructure in Arab towns and villages, promoting equality and providing better education. Netanyahu has repeatedly said it was his efforts that turned fiction into reality and promised to step up his efforts in this respect if he is given another chance to lead the country after the March elections. 

    However, for Bisharat, who has been following the prime minister's conduct for years, Netanyahu's promises are no more than empty words that cannot be trusted and his actions are cynical, aimed at catering to one goal only - getting himself re-elected.

    "Netanyahu didn't fight for Arab society to get those billions of dollars. He was forced to do that by the country's liberal circles. Now he is claiming that he was our saviour. He is a liar. Bibi is known for not keeping his word and not respecting his allies".
    Tags:
    Middle East, Israeli Arabs, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse