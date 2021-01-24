Egyptian Baker Busted for Making 'Penis Cakes'

A pastry chef in Cairo has felt the long arm of the law after being arrested for baking cupcakes with penis decorations for a party at a local sports club.
According to The Guardian, the chef was identified and arrested after photos of her puddings were shared by revellers on social media.
The lady was reportedly interrogated by the same misdemeanour court that tried Egyptian actress Rania Youssef on charges of "contempt of Islam and infringing Egyptian family values" after she commented on her own physique during an appearance on TV.
Having reportedly arrived at a prosecution office "in tears," the chef said that the sports club's owners told her to make cakes based on photos they gave her showing genitals.
Following the questioning, the lady was released on a bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds (about $318).
The incident also reportedly attracted the attention of Dr Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt's Minister of Youth and Sports, who oversees clubs such as the one where the party took place. He promised to set up a special committee to investigate the matter and punish the perpetrators.
All comments
Show new comments (0)