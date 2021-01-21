Suicide Attack Reportedly Leaves Three Dead, 16 Injured in Central Baghdad Market

A suicide attack in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has claimed the lives of at least three people, while leaving at least 16 injured, Reuters reported citing local police.
According to police sources, the death toll could increase as some of the wounded were in critical condition.
A double suicide bombing in one of the markets in Bab al-Sheikh in #Baghdad,— Islamic World Update (@islamicworldupd) January 21, 2021
Currently 15 dead and injured#Iraq pic.twitter.com/YrUC0YE0d5
#UPDATE: A suicide attacker using an explosive vest killed three people and injured 16 in central Baghdad market https://t.co/FEq0YI39xL pic.twitter.com/a4tsWVHzln— Arab News (@arabnews) January 21, 2021
