Register
06:08 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement to his Likud party MKs (members of Knesset), at the Likud centre in the Knesset in Jerusalem on December 2, 2020.

    Netanyahu Trial, Vaccines, and Security to Top Agenda of Israel's Fourth Round of Elections

    © AFP 2020 / YONATHAN SINDEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081737761_0:130:3073:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_2e98dc480068336d2ac155506e5350f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101121081737575-netanyahu-trial-vaccines-and-security-to-top-agenda-of-israels-fourth-round-of-elections/

    The Israeli prime minister is likely to emphasise his ability to cope with regional threats and will underline his success in securing the much-awaited inoculation for the entire population. His opponents, on the other hand, will focus on his corruption charges and alleged mismanagement of the still raging pandemic.

    The upcoming fourth round of Israeli elections set for 23 March will differ from the past three times Israel went to the polls.

    Just like before, the main issue will be whether the Israeli public supports or rejects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but unlike previously, the battle in March will be even more ruthless, rough, and ugly.

    Trial That Split the Country

    The reason is not only that this time around Netanyahu will need to elbow opponents from the left and the right, something that might force him to alter his rhetoric, but also that in 2021 he will need to face the resumption of his trial, where he will be asked to attend hearings, present evidence, and face a series of witnesses against him.

    That trial, where he faces charges including buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts from a rich donor, has already split Israeli society, forming two large camps. One would like to see Netanyahu remain in power, despite the allegations against him. The other wants him to leave his post.

    Images of protesters gathering in front of his official residence in Jerusalem are nothing new. They have been circulating since last March, when the first mass demonstrations against him erupted. But there are also those who continue to support him and who will make sure to cast their ballot for him on the appointed day.

    Protesters against the Israeli government, clad in masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, climb a Menorah sculpture and cover it with signs denouncing the current cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and alternate PM Benny Gantz, during a demonstration outside the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020, against a possible bill restricting protests amidst new pandemic regulations.
    © AFP 2020 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Protesters against the Israeli government, clad in masks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, climb a Menorah sculpture and cover it with signs denouncing the current cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and alternate PM Benny Gantz, during a demonstration outside the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem on September 29, 2020, against a possible bill restricting protests amidst new pandemic regulations.

    In fact, a recent poll found that 38 percent of Israelis still see him as the most suitable candidate, as opposed to the head of the conservative party Yamina, Naftali Bennett, and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz, who gained 17 and 9 percent of votes respectively.

    Support for the PM might grow as Israel nears election day but it might also vanish, depending on how well Netanyahu copes with other factors that will top this election agenda.

    In Netanyahu We Trust?

    One such aspect will certainly be the handling of the pandemic. Netanyahu's government is being held responsible for the dire economic crisis that COVID-19 has evoked.

    The country's deficit now stands at more than 11 percent, the absolute highest since the mid-1980s. Hundreds of thousands in Israel are still jobless, tens of thousands of small and medium sized businesses remain closed, and officials are struggling to put forward a coherent plan on how to resolve the situation.

    But the mass vaccination campaign is proving to be effective. As of Tuesday, Israel has vaccinated around 20 percent of its population and if things go according to plan, by the end of March, when elections are due to take place, most of the country's citizens will already be inoculated, the Jewish state and its economy will start getting back on track and will be something that might play into the hands of Netanyahu.

    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020.

    Security will also play a role in the nation's decision about whether to stick with Netanyahu or to replace him with another candidate.

    Many Israelis still consider Iran enemy number one, a country that wants to annihilate the Jewish state. They are concerned that the incoming US administration will move forward with a nuclear deal with Tehran, something many in the country claim will embolden the Islamic Republic and its allies, including Hedzbollah.

    With such "threats" around, Israelis might want to stick with Netanyahu, branded by some as Mr Security rather than opt for less experienced candidates who still need to prove themselves.

    Houses are seen atop a hill in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Israeli PM Netanyahu Orders Advancement of Housing Projects in West Bank Settlements
    A similar concern holds true for Israel's expansion activity in the West Bank, considered a crucial element for the conservative bloc and their loyalists. Netanyahu has already proven himself a leader that caters to the needs of Jewish settlers.

    By 2019, he had built more residential units than any other prime minister, giving a green light to nearly 20,000 homes, 70 percent of which are located in "isolated" settlements or areas surrounded by Palestinian towns.

    Jewish settlers might not want to exchange that bond they have with Netanyahu for a new candidate, even one from the right flank of the Israeli political spectrum.

    As election day gets closer, Netanyahu will surely step up efforts to secure their votes as well as those of others. He will also accelerate his accusations against his rivals, just as was the case in previous rounds. But his opponents will not sit idly by. 

    On Monday, it was reported that Gantz had urged the heads of other centre and left-wing parties to join forces to topple Netanyahu.

    The only question that begs to be answered is whether they will be able to put their egos aside and find enough common ground to achieve their aims.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, security, Vaccine, trial, protest, Israeli elections, election, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse