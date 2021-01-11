Register
00:04 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Gas to Green: Blocked From Exporting Petroleum, Iran Looks to Spark Domestic Electric Car Industry

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081736128_0:147:3073:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_66bef6836c15220c9b992a0a868ecd92.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101111081736157-gas-to-green-blocked-from-exporting-petroleum-iran-looks-to-spark-domestic-electric-car-industry/

    Iran has some of the world’s cheapest gasoline prices, but nonetheless, a promising domestic electric car design began introduction several years ago. However, the program was effectively canceled after the US reimposed economic sanctions, making buying parts for the vehicle both difficult and expensive.

    The Iranian government is looking to jump-start a domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry. On Monday, the Science and Technology Department of the Iranian President’s Office signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tehran city government laying out the framework for a program to attract the tech startups and firms that will one day form the basis of an electric-powered car industry.

    “Fortunately, thanks to efforts by knowledge-based companies and start-ups, we are capable enough in this field,”  Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, said at a ceremony marking the agreement, according to Iran Front Page.

    “Many start-ups and knowledge-based companies are active in this domain in this country,” Sattari said. “We have made considerable progress in the field of producing electric engines. One of the most important challenges in this field is to procure their batteries. We are removing these challenges with the help of knowledge-based and capable companies.”

    “If we eliminate companies from this process, we will definitely get nowhere. So, it is necessary that we tap into their potential and produce electric vehicles as well as electric engines in order to play a key role in reducing air pollution,” he added.

    A separate deal signed last September between Iranian power plant group MAPNA and Irankhodro Powertrain Company (Khodro), Iran’s largest carmaker, promises to lay out the necessary infrastructure to support an electric vehicle market, such as charging stations.

    Iran has some of the world’s cheapest gasoline prices, costing just 5 cents per liter.

    Nestled in a valley surrounded by high mountains, the Iranian capital city of 10 million people suffers from severe air pollution brought on by stagnant air that settles over the area, trapping emissions from industries and automobiles. Tehran Times reported last week that since March 21, 2020, when the Iranian calendar year began, the city has seen just 15 days of “excellent air,” while 88 days were regarded as unhealthy for people with breathing issues and eight days as harmful to all population groups.

    In December 2019, the smog was so heavy it temporarily shuttered schools, the Associated Press reported, and the pollution is credited with costing the city $7 million in business per day.

    Stop and Go on EVs

    In February 2020, MAPNA and Iran’s second-largest automaker, SAIPA, signed an agreement to begin the process of developing commercially available electric vehicles. The deal included designing and manufacturing parts, building prototypes, testing the vehicles and bringing them to market, Iran’s Financial Tribune reported.

    SAIPA first introduced an electric-powered conversion of its Saina subcompact sedan, a derivation of the Kia Pride, in 2018, but rollout was effectively canceled after the US reimposed economic sanctions on Iran later that year.

    Also in February 2020, Khodro unveiled its own all-electric car. According to Mehr News Agency, the vehicle is made of 50% domestically manufactured parts and has a range of 220 kilometers before it needs to recharge.

    However, the news agency warned that industry data suggests an electric car is likely to cost two to three times what a gasoline-powered car costs.

    Before the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and reimposed strangling economic sanctions on Iran, the southwest Asian country was a major exporter of petroleum, which accounted for 17% of Iran’s gross domestic product in 2018, according to World Bank data. The Trump administration claimed Iran had secretly violated the terms of the deal, which restrict its production of nuclear material - claims Iran denied and no other signatory could find evidence to support. In response, Washington sought to force Iran’s oil exports to zero.

    Related:

    Iran's Supreme Leader Says 'No Hurry' For US to Rejoin Nuclear Deal, Demands End to Sanctions
    IRGC in ‘Full Control’ of Gulf, Navy Commander Says as Iran-US Tensions on Rise
    Iran-Seized Tanker a 'Slap in Face' to South Korea for Refusing to Release Oil Money, Source Claims
    Tags:
    petroleum, startup, air pollution, electric vehicles, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse