Register
08:17 GMT06 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on January 5, 2021, shows from L to R: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Bin Mahmud, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Dubai's Ruler and UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Nayef al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) posing for a pictures before the opening session of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the northwestern Saudi city of al-Ula. - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Gulf states had signed an agreement on regional solidarity and stability at a summit aimed at resolving a three-year embargo against Qatar.

    With Qatar's Boycott Lifted, GCC Might Form Joint Front Against Iran, Advisor to Gulf Monarchs Says

    © AFP 2020 / BANDAR AL-JALOUD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/06/1081666791_0:270:2932:1918_1200x675_80_0_0_646dbd15b803e13009f553fe25cbcaad.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101061081666666-with-qatars-boycott-lifted-gcc-might-form-joint-front-against-iran-advisor-to-gulf-monarchs-says/

    The lifting of sanctions against Qatar that have been in place since mid-2017 will bring stability to the region and the world, thinks an American advisor close to the ruling elite in several Gulf states. But additional deals with Israel will only be possible if the plight of the Palestinians is addressed.

    Leaders of all Gulf states met on Tuesday in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the first time in almost four years, effectively ending their feud with Qatar and lifting their boycott of the tiny, prosperous Arab nation. 

    Later on, it was announced that Egypt has also signed its agreement with Doha, putting an end to the crisis between the states.

    Divided We Stand

    In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their relations with Doha, cutting off trade and business ties and shutting down borders and air travel between the countries.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Zarif is in the country on a three-day visit
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Iran's Zarif Says Settled Gulf Dispute Result of Qatar’s ‘Brave Resistance to Pressure & Extortion’
    Back then, the quartet accused Qatar of giving too much support for Iran, the Gulf states' main rival in the region, and of backing terrorist organisations such as the Muslim Brotherhood movement and Hamas, allegations that Doha has repeatedly denied. 

    That boycott has had a negative impact on the gas-rich nation. Entire families have been split, relatives were not allowed to visit each other, the international standing of Qatar has been damaged, and its economy shrank, with the rating agency Standard and Poor's giving it a negative outlook in 2017.

    Now, however, after the sides decided to put differences aside, past disputes seem to be over and Rabbi Marc Schneier, a man considered a close friend of several Gulf monarchs, says the Saudi decision was a "win-win situation for the region and the world".

    "Qatar is very excited to be part of that reconciliation but it is not only them. All sides wanted that to happen."

    United Front

    The timing of that reconciliation is not accidental. It comes just weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office on 20 January and Schneier is certain that the decision to resolve the dispute is aimed at pleasing the new administration in Washington.

    "Saudi Arabia would like to have a good start with Biden and they also want to demonstrate that they are the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and to do so, they need these kind of initiatives."

    However, establishing warm relations with the new boss in Washington was not Riyadh's only concern and the reconciliation was also aimed at presenting a united front in the face of challenges in the region, particularly Iran.

    Journalists watch the arrival of the Qatar envoy ahead of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the city of al-Ula in northwestern Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021. - Saudi Arabia will reopen its borders and airspace to Qatar, US and Kuwaiti officials said, a major step towards ending a diplomatic rift that has seen Riyadh lead an alliance isolating Doha. The bombshell announcement came on the eve of GCC annual summit in the northwestern Saudi Arabian city of Al-Ula, where the dispute was already set to top the agenda.
    © AFP 2020 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Gulf Monarchies Sign Agreement to Resolve Diplomatic Rift With Qatar, Reports Say
    Speaking at the GCC summit on Tuesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman urged the Gulf states to "unite their efforts" to be able to handle such challenges as Iran's nuclear programme and the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile project.

    Although Tehran has repeatedly said that its nuclear programme was serving peaceful purposes only, Riyadh as well as other regional players including Israel have insisted that Iran was developing weapons of mass destruction that could be used against them.

    With the GCC now forming a united bloc, the Saudis are hopeful that that axis will also be converted into a common front, which will also include Qatar, that has maintained fairly friendly relations with the Islamic Republic. 

    "Of course, each state will bring its own relations with Iran to the table but the overall message is clear. The GCC is one and it will act as one," said Schneier.

    More Pacts with Israel?

    Another question that begs to be answered is whether the GCC will "act as one" when it comes to the Palestinian issue and the normalisation process with Israel.

    In September, two member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council - the UAE and Bahrain - signed peace pacts with Israel, and reports suggest that more players in the region will soon follow in their footsteps.

    Checkpoint on the closed border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia
    © Sputnik / Valery Melnikov
    ‘Biggest Breakthrough’: Saudi Arabia, Qatar to Sign US-Brokered Deal to Ease Gulf Dispute
    Schneier believes that the reconciliation between former rivals was a step towards potential deals between Israel, the Saudis and even Qatar. In September, a source from the Gulf told Sputnik that Doha was eyeing recognition of the Jewish state in exchange for the lifting of sanctions against it

    Now that the boycott is over, it could unlock "a domino effect" leading to a number of additional normalisation agreements with Israel, but Schneier is certain that even if such rapprochement does occur, it will not be at the expense of the Palestinians.

    "The Saudis and Qataris have already said that the plight of the Palestinians must be addressed if Israel wanted to move ahead with normalisation agreements. And President-elect Biden is supportive of this stance because his administration is on the same page with those Gulf states when it comes to the Palestinian issue."
    Tags:
    Israel, Gulf States, Iran, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President-elect Joe Biden campaigns for Democrat US Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock at a rally ahead of runoff elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 4 January 2021.
    Georgia On My Mind: Biden and Trump Hold Rallies Ahead of Decisive Election for US Senate
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse