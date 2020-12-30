25 Killed, Thirteen Injured in Attack on Bus in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Province, State Media Reports

Some 25 civilians have been killed and thirteen others injured after a bus was attacked on the M20 highway in the Deir ez-Zor province of Syria, SANA News reported on Wednesday.
The attack reportedly took place near the town of Kobajjep. The SANA correspondent earlier said that the death toll was 28 and the number of injured eight.
The photos allegedly depicting the incident have emerged on Twitter in which the destroyed vehicle is seen engulfed in flames.
Although no one claimed responsibility for the attack, the area has witnessed a rise in Daesh* activities over recent days, a Sputnik correspondent said.
The terrorist presence in the province forced the Syrian army to dispatch military reinforcements and conduct air strikes against the group. As a result, the army killed 40 armed terrorists and destroyed three enemy vehicles.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and others
