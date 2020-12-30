Register
30 December 2020
    Screengrab of alleged footage of attack on Aden Airport.

    Footage From Deadly Yemen Airport Attack Allegedly Shows Missile Exploding on Tarmac

    Middle East
    At least 22 people were killed and over 50 others injured in Wednesday’s attack on Aden Airport. Moammar Al-Eryani, information minister in the new Saudi-backed government, blamed the attack on the Houthi militia. The group has yet to issue any formal statements on the matter.

    The first footage of the attack on Aden Airport has appeared online. The footage, which has yet to be independently verified, shows a missile impacting the tarmac, creating a fireball that nearly consumes a stationary vehicle nearby.

    The footage also shows billowing smoke from a nearby terminal building and the apparent sound of gunfire as government and military officials, journalists and observers duck for cover or get into vehicles to try to escape the scene.

    At least 22 people were killed and dozens more injured in the wake of Wednesday’s attack on the Aden Airport. A source told Sputnik that none of the members of the new cabinet were hurt. The ministers are said to have been transferred to safety to the Maasheeq presidential palace.

    The new government’s information minister blamed the attack on the Houthis, the militia group which has been in control of much of the country, including the capital of Sanaa, for over six years, and which has withstood a five-year long military campaign by a coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched in March of 2015.

    The new cabinet arrived in Aden following a formal inauguration ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, after a power-sharing deal had been reached between the government of Saudi-based exile president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist government in control of much of the country’s south. Receiving support from the United Arab Emirates, the STC was formed in 2017, two years after Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States began their intervention in the Yemen conflict.

    Dust rises after explosions hit Aden airport, upon the arrival of the newly-formed Yemeni government in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / FAWAZ SALMAN
    Live Updates: 22 Dead, Over 50 Injured as Blast Rocks Yemen's Aden Airport Upon Gov't Plane Landing
    The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s airport attack. However, the group has previously launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against Hadi loyalists, the STC and Saudi Arabia proper, hitting military facilities, airports, ports, and other infrastructure. In September 2019, the group took responsibility for a major attack on a pair of Saudi oil processing facilities which temporarily halved the Kingdom’s oil production.

    The war in Yemen has devastated the already impoverished nation, with over 233,000 people killed, both in the fighting and as a result of a humanitarian crisis. The United Nations estimates that up to 22 million people, or three quarters of the country’s population, are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including urgent food aid.

    Community standardsDiscussion
