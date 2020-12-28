Register
00:59 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ultra Orthodox Jews attend a mass funeral for Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of Jerusalem's Mir Yeshiva, one of the largest Jewish seminary in Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem December 3, 2020.

    Rabbis in Israel Express Concerns About Vaccination on Shabbat, Say It Goes Against Rules - Report

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1b/1081582869_0:316:3078:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_61bf3285d5c6a79416706be10af5d919.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012281081582924-rabbis-in-israel-express-concerns-about-vaccination-on-shabbat-say-it-goes-against-rules---report/

    Thousands of Israelis received a vaccine dose on Shabbat - the seventh day of the Jewish week and a day that traditionally imposes some restrictions concerning working activities and other secular matters.

    Rabbies and religious politicians have slammed the Israeli government over mass vaccination during Shabbat, warning that it goes against spiritual principles, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

    According to MK Uri Maklev, from the United Torah Judaism party, “How will there be a blessing for the work of their hands, when they harm Shabbat and the [religious] public in such a serious manner?” he asked rhetorically in a Haredi newspaper on Sunday.

    Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau was quoted as saying, “there is no permission to violate Shabbat” for the sake of vaccine shots.

    Maklev also lashed out at Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, claiming the latter had promised him there would be no vaccine shots during Shabbat. Edelstein, however, has argued that with the COVID-19 pandemic, given its scope and death rates, the principle of “pikuah nefesh” (saving a life) would be a top priority, even surpassing religious restrictions implied by Shabbat.

    “The coronavirus endangers all of us, the vaccines will save all of us,” the health minister said.

    According to the newspaper, many Orthodox Jews do not agree with this opinion, insisting vaccinations do not apply with the principle of “pikuah nefesh”. Moreover, they say that vaccination efforts require working activities, like operating electronic devices and driving cars, to reach vaccination facilities, which, according to rabbis, violates the rules of the holy day of rest.

    Vaccination Drive in Israel

    The mass vaccination campaign in Israel kicked off on 20 December, with the government allowing for all-week-long vaccinations, including 24-hour clinics, in order to vaccinate more than 150,000 citizens a day. 

    According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his country will likely be the first state to get out of the pandemic, thanks to the "marvelous vaccine campaign", as well as the "short and quick" lockdown.

    Netanyahu, along with President Reuven Rivlin, was among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the mass vaccination campaign in Israel kicked off on 20 December. The same day, Israel suspended flights to the United Kingdom, Denmark, and South Africa to prevent new COVID-19 strains from entering the country.

    On Sunday, the third lockdown kicked off in Israel in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Citizens returning from abroad must self-isolate in special hotels beginning on Tuesday, while foreigners are not allowed to visit Israel except on special occasions.

    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Jews, pandemic, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse