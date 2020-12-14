Video Allegedly Showing Explosion Aboard Tanker Off Saudi Port of Jeddah

A video has emerged online purportedly showing the explosion aboard a tanker off the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The footage, which has yet to be verified, shows thick black smoke rising from the vessel, which, according to the shipping company, was hit from an external source while discharging in Jeddah at around 00:40 local time (21:40 GMT).
Oil tanker operator Hafnia also added that water ballast and cargo tanks on the port side sustained damages, but no crew member of the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine oil tanker was injured as a result of the explosion.
Video purportedly shows heavy smoke billowing from a tanker on fire off #SaudiArabia port city of #jeddah. Cause of incident is explosion that said to be an external source, 22 crew members managed to escape. #ميناء_جده #جده #السعودية pic.twitter.com/HXSUoCuH6a— RAVEEN (@raveenaujmaya) December 14, 2020
