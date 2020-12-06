Video: Hezbollah Drones Reportedly Entered Israeli Airspace, Caught IDF Sites on Camera

Hezbollah drones entered Israeli airspace despite measures taken by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and captured images of various IDF military assets, the Mehr news agency reported, citing a documentary broadcast by the Al-Manar TV channel, "Secrets of Second Liberation".
At the time of the border breach, the Israeli army was reportedly "on alert as it was reported to be conducting drills". According to The Jerusalem Post, the video was taken in late October, as the IDF carried out a large-scale military exercise, dubbed "Lethal Arrow" that was reportedly simulating a war with Hezbollah.
The footage shared in the report allegedly showed "Zionist military command sites in the occupied Galilee and Shebaa Farms, called Brannite and Rowaysat Al-Alam respectively".
Video: Aerial view filmed by Hezbollah drone launched in the midst of the (Lethal Arrow-IDF Excercise) which was carried out in November 2020, which simulates the outbreak of a multi-front war, with a focus on the northern front with Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/pahqY27Nhu— Local Focus - Security Alerts (@LocalFocus1) December 4, 2020
Earlier in the week, the Lebanese army press service said that Israeli military aircraft had violated the country's airspace, noting that "intensive flights at medium altitude" were carried out by Israeli fighter aircraft over Kesrouane, Beirut, and in the Bint Jbeil area.
Israel considers the Lebanese paramilitary political group Hezbollah a terrorist organisation. Hezbollah does not recognize Israel as a sovereign state and aims to end what it describes as the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.
