Video of Killing of Alleged 'Mossad Commander' in Tel-Aviv Goes Viral

According to unconfirmed reports, the killing of a man who was reportedly identified as a 45-year-old Israeli and a senior Mossad official, occurred in the Israeli capital city of Tel Aviv on Thursday evening.

The video allegedly showing the moment of the killing of a man described in Iranian media as a senior Mossad official named Fahmi Hinavi, went viral as netizens speculate that the reported assassination might have been Tehran's retaliation for the murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

According to the unconfirmed report by Iranian state-controlled Press TV, the deceased is said to be a Mossad officer, shot in Tel Aviv after 15 bullets were fired at a car he was driving when he stopped at a red light.

The attackers reportedly quickly dispersed without a trace.

Several videos circulating in social media show a car stopped in the middle of the road and a heavy law enforcement presence.

VIDEO: Reports circulating Fahmi Hinawi, a senior Mossad member assassinated in #Israel by unknown assailants.#Iran? pic.twitter.com/0JysGFxGKc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2020

This is not confirmed, but reports are circulating of the assassination of the Israeli Mossad commander Fahmi Hinawi near Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/Z9olXfZxLM — Arab News Today (@ArabNewsToday) December 5, 2020

​Photos that were allegedly made on the scene were shared online, showing a car door with multiple bullet holes, with users claiming that it depicted the vehicle in which the alleged murder of Hinavi occurred.

scène, de l'assassinat d'un haut responsable du Mossad israélien, Fahmi Hinavi a Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/wrN4QFrNqD — KLMD045 (@KLMD045) December 4, 2020

​​According to Iranian media, some reports claimed that the deceased person was the victim of a family quarrel.

No official comment from Tel Aviv has followed the reports, and no information about the Mossad officer-involved shooting has appeared in Israeli media.

Reports on the alleged killing of Hinavi, along with social media user speculation suggesting an Iranian retaliation, come shortly after the leading Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated in a Tehran suburb last week, with Iran describing the killing as a "terror attack" and blaming Israel for the scientist's murder.