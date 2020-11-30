Drone Strike Reportedly Kills One of Iran’s IRGC Commanders in Western Iraq

According to the TV channel, Shahda’s car was targeted on Sunday evening after it passed Al Qa’im checkpoint. Three people who accompanied the IRGC commander also died in the drone attack. No other details about the incident have been provided.
#Iraqi sources reveal that #Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander, Muslim Shahdan, has been killed near the Syrian-Iraqi border.https://t.co/wlGPIAiCLq pic.twitter.com/66GzRzoLwZ— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 30, 2020
At the same time, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, citing its own sources, refuted reports about Shahdan’s murder.
