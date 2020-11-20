Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Explosive Drone Launched by Houthis Toward Kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition on Friday said that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi armed opposition group towards Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, citing Saudi state TV.
The report did not mention casualties or damage.
Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the coalition, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, stated, cited by state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), that the coalition forces had intercepted a Houthi "car bomb" drone.
Dozens of reports on Houthi drone attacks have been released in recent months amid the continuing armed conflict in Yemen between the Houthi opposition faction and the government of Yemen's President, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.
In 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition stepped into the conflict on Hadi's request, carrying out military operations against the Houthis.
