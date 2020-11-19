Goods Made in Israeli West Bank Settlements to Be Branded 'Made in Israel' by US, Pompeo Says

The new policy also involves separate labeling for goods made in areas of the West Bank administered by the Palestinian Authority and for goods made in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a shift in the country's policy towards Israeli settlements in the West Bank region, as, per the new guidelines, the goods manufactured there will now be labeled as “Made in Israel”, The Hill reports.

The new State Department guidance is expected to apply to goods made in areas “where Israel exercises the relevant authorities”, with such products to be labeled as “Israel,” “Product of Israel” or “Made in Israel” when exported to the US.

Pompeo also noted that products made on the territories administered Palestinian Authority will be recognized as products of the "West Bank", while the goods made in Gaza will receive a different label, since the new policy "recognizes that the territories are separately administered by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in the Gaza Strip", as the media outlet puts it.

"Under the new approach, we will no longer accept ‘West Bank/Gaza’ or similar markings, in recognition that Gaza and the West Bank are politically and administratively separate and should be treated accordingly," he said in a statement.

Pompeo made this announcement during ahead of a visit to the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the West Bank, reportedly "marking the first time a sitting secretary of State has traveled to an Israeli settlement".

This new move by the White House will likely elicit backlash from European governments and human rights groups who argue that Israeli settlements in the West Bank "contribute to human rights abuses against Palestinians and harm efforts to reach a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the media outlet adds.

And in 2019, the European Court of Justice ruled that "foodstuffs originating in the territories occupied by the State of Israel must bear the indication of their territory of origin, accompanied, where those foodstuffs come from an Israeli settlement within that territory, by the indication of that provenance", so the new measure effectively puts the United States at odds with the European Union.