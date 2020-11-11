Bahrain's Longest-Serving Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Passes Away Aged 84

Bahrain's Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, Bahrain News Agency reported, citing Riffa Palace.
"By order of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Royal Court mourns His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister, who passed away this morning at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States of America," the BNA said in a statement.
Prince Khalifa, the second son of Bahrain's former ruler Salman, was born on 24 November 1935.
In January 1970 he became the Gulf kingdom's first prime minister and occupied this post his entire life, which makes his tenure as prime minister the longest in the world, spanning 50 years and 296 days.
