Israel Downs Hezbollah Drone Launched From Lebanon

The Israel Defence Forces has downed a drone belonging to Hezbollah that crossed into the country's airspace from Lebanon, the military said on Twitter.
The traditionally tense relations between Israel and Lebanon further soured this year in the wake of an alleged Israeli drone attack in Beirut against a Hezbollah media office. The flare-up intensified after Israel and Hezbollah renewed intense clashes along the border.
Israel, in its turn, has been boosting military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.
In addition, the two countries have rivalling claims over territorial waters and exclusive economic zones.
