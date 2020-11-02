Register
17:20 GMT02 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Iran Equips RF-4 Reconnaissance Jets With Advanced Domestically Produced Cameras

    © AFP 2020 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    180
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080956640_0:264:3172:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_418da3f5cb1d5f4fd3db02814c7552ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011021080956683-iran-equips-rf-4-reconnaissance-jets-with-advanced-domestically-produced-cameras/

    Despite establishing domestic production of many military vehicle types, including jets, in light of a UN ban on weapons sales, Iran still uses RF-4s obtained from the US in the 1960-70s, during the time of the Imperial State of Iran.

    The Iranian Air Force equipped its fleet of McDonnell Douglas RF-4 jets with new domestically made "Samat" cameras for aerial reconnaissance ahead of their participation in the Fadayeeyan Harim Velayat drills in the central province of Isfahan.

    The RF-4s, first shipped to Iran by the US during the 1960s and 1970s when the two were allies, have taken part in the war games alongside Iranian-made "Kaman-12" drones. Together, they performed sorties over a hypothetical enemy’s territory, taking pictures of the opponent's positions and conducting electronic surveillance, during the first day of the two-day exercise, which kicked off on 2 November.

    Apart from reconnaissance missions, Iran's Air Force practiced striking targets using fighter jets and bombers armed with domestically developed missiles and smart bombs, Air Force spokesman Brigadier General Farhad Goodarzi revealed. According to him, the drills are being held to send a message of "stability, friendship and sustainable peace" to other regional powers. He warned potential adversaries, however, against making "miscalculations" and attacking the Islamic Republic, vowing that it would give a "crushing" response.

    A handout picture released by Iran's Defence Ministry on August 21, 2018, shows the Kowsar domestic fighter jet, a fourth-generation fighter, with advanced avionics and multi-purpose radar, which the local Tasnim news agency said was 100-percent indigenously made. - Iran unveiled its first domestic fighter jet at a defence show in the capital Tehran today.
    © AFP 2020 / IRANIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY
    Iran’s Air Force to Hold New Drills on Modern Warfare Tactics to Prepare for Emerging Threats

    The Fadayeeyan Harim Velayat drills take place each year and in 2020, units from seven Iranian air bases are taking part in the war games. An array of Iranian fighter jets, bombers, transport and tanker aircraft, and drones are taking part in the exercise, which is aimed at refining modern warfare tactics designed to respond to "emerging military threats", according to Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh. The latest Iranian drills come amid a continuing confrontation between Tehran and Washington, which has intensified in recent years due to the increased presence of American military vessels in the Persian Gulf region despite the Islamic Republic's objections.

    Related:

    Iran Begins Air Drills in Central Isfahan Province
    Iran Says US Withdrew Drones From Area Closed Off for Drills After Warning
    On Guard for the Country: Iran Holds Annual Military Drills in Gulf of Oman
    Iran Holds Army Ground Force Drill in Border Area as Azerbaijani-Armenian Karabakh Conflict Persists
    Iran’s Air Force to Hold New Drills on Modern Warfare Tactics to Prepare for Emerging Threats
    Tags:
    aerial reconnaissance, reconnaissance flight, air force, war games, military drills, Iran, F-4 Phantom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soyuz MS spaceship docked with the ISS.
    Transcending Horizons: Wonders of Our Planet and Outer Space as Seen by Russian Cosmonauts
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse