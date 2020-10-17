Mass Protests in Beirut, Lebanon Marking Anniversary of 'October Revolution' - Video

People rally on the streets of Beirut to mark the first anniversary of Lebanon's "October Revolution", commemorating one year after people gathered to protest against a raft of taxes, targeting gasoline, tobacco, and other products.
The unrest that hit Lebanon one year ago resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and a major blast in the Beirut port led to another wave of rallies this year, despite social distancing restrictions, as people raised their voices against corruption and economic deterioration.
As a result of the port blast crisis, another government, led by Hassan Diab also had to announce it was stepping down.
