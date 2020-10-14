Coronavirus-Related Lockdown in Israel Extended Until 18 October

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The period of the general quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Israel has been extended until October 18, the prime minister and the health minister said in a joint statement.

Earlier, Israel imposed strict norms of nationwide quarantine until the end of the fall holidays - 11 October, and then the period was extended until 14 October.

"Extend the current regulations until Sunday, 18 October", the statement said.

In addition, the restrictions on flights abroad have been extended until 15 October.

According to the coronavirus-induced measures, many workplaces are closed, with the exception of vital and continuous production lines, only grocery stores and pharmacies continue to work. Only members of the same family can be at home, and people are allowed to move no more than a kilometre from home.

At the same time, certain indulgences were introduced for the training of professional athletes.

The government handling of the coronavirus pandemic has, however, triggered unrest in Israel. Since July, thousands of protesters have been calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign amid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel's top COVID-19 policy advisor and the director-general of the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Centre, Ronni Gamzu, has accused Netanyahu of tightening coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to contain anti-government protests.