Syrian Militants Delivered Chlorine Barrels to Stage Provocation in Idlib - Russian Military

On Tuesday, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, reported in a daily briefing that the center had evidence Islamist rebels in Idlib were preparing a new provocation using chlorine in Sfuhon, a village in southern Idlib Governorate.
"The Russian Reconciliation Center has received information about the preparation by militants of illegal armed groups of another attempt to organize a provocation using poisonous substances in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Grinkevich said.
