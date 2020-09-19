Projectile Hits Saudi Arabia's Jazan, Injuring Five People, State Media Reports

A military projectile that fell in Jazan, southwest Saudi Arabi, has left at least five people injured, the Saudi state news agency said on late Saturday.
An alleged photo of the fallen missile has been posted online. Media said, citing the spokesman for the Civil Defence in Jazan, Colonel Muhammad Al-Ghamdi, that the attack was conducted by the Houthis.
Those injured were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
#الدفاع_المدني بجازان : سقوط مقذوف بإحدى القرى الحدودية— جـوال مـنطـقة جــازان (@Jawal_Jazan) September 19, 2020
صرّح المتحدث الإعلامي بالدفاع المدني بجازان العقيد محمد الغامدي، بتلقي بلاغاً عن سقوط مقذوف عسكري أطلقته المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية المدعومة من إيران من داخل الأراضي اليمنية تجاه إحدى القرى الحدودية في محافظة #الحرث بجازان. pic.twitter.com/XbHJM8GXjP
Yemen has long been engulfed in a devastating civil war, which has divided the country into two parts. The Houthis, who control large swathes of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa, have waged war on the southern-based internationally recognised government of President Mansur Hadi for some five years.
Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab coalition have been militarily supporting President Hadi.
