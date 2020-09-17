Turkey, Russia Failed to Reach Common Position on Syria’s Idlib – Source

The negotiations between Turkish and Russian military on the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib have not resulted in any agreements, with Moscow having disagreed with Ankara’s proposal to transfer the Syrian cities of Tall Rifat and Manbij under the Turkish control, a Turkish source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
“The meetings between the Russian and Turkish delegations have not resulted in any specific results or reached mutual understanding on Idlib,” the source said on Thursday.
Ankara also wanted the cities of Tall Rifat and Manbij to be transferred under its control, but this initiative was rejected by Moscow, the source added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)