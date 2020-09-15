Oman to Send Representative to Signing of Peace Deals Between Israel, Bahrain and UAE – US official

Oman will send a representative to the White House ceremony where Israel will sign peace agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, a senior US official has said. Oman's ambassador to the United States is likely to be present at Tuesday's signing, the senior official added.
Last month, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a deal to normalise relations in a move that was dubbed "historic" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Last week, US President Donald Trump, who helped to broker the deal between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, announced that Bahrain would become the second Gulf country to sign a peace deal with Israel. Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signalled that more countries will normalise ties with Tel Aviv in the near future, so the news about Oman’s representative attending the signing ceremony raises questions whether the country will follow suit.
