Fire Erupts in Beirut Port Area a Month After Devastating Explosion - Videos

The Beirut port was ripped by a deadly explosion on 4 August, causing huge damage to nearby residential areas and killing at least 190 people. Some 5,000 more were injured, while more than 300,000 were left homeless.

A fire has erupted at a warehouse storing tyres and oil at the Beirut port, a Lebanese military source said, as quoted by Reuters.

The warehouse is located in the duty-free zone of the port, the agency added. The cause of the blaze is still unknown, a military source said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, black smoke can be seen rising in the port area.

Videos have emerged online, showing the location engulfed in flames.

A freind just sent this from Mar Mkhail and said people are leaving the area, cars reversing, people running.



It’s coming from Beirut’s port, looks like a massive fire. There was a fire at the port two days ago that also caused panic. It was extinguished. pic.twitter.com/ZBq8itgPIU — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) September 10, 2020

Local residents are taking to Twitter to say how frightened they are to see the fire, remembering the tragedy that happened last month.​

Insane fire at the port, causing a panic all across #Beirut. We just can’t catch a break. pic.twitter.com/PtdHehPlz0 — Aya Majzoub (@Aya_Majzoub) September 10, 2020

The Lebanese army said they will be using helicopters to extinguish the fire. They also warned that the use of drones is prohibited in the port area since aviation is involved in putting out the fire.

According to the country's Red Cross chief, there is no danger of any explosion resulting from the port's fire, and nobody has been injured, although some cases of people facing shortness of breath have been reported.

© REUTERS / STRINGER Smoke rises from Beirut's port area, Lebanon September 10, 2020.

On 4 August, the port of Beirut was hit by a huge explosion, which the authorities blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's government to resign.