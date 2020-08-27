Three Katyusha Rockets Land Inside Baghdad's Green Zone, No Casualties Reported

No casualties have been reported. The rockets were launched from the Al-Baiji area, a neighborhood in Baghdad west of the Green Zone. Between three and five explosions have been reported. The bombing is the second one within hours, according to Sky News Arabia.
Earlier Thursday evening, a missile also landed inside the Green Zone perimeter, Arab News reported. According to the outlet, there have been more than 30 attacks on American interests in Iraq since October.
The Green Zone, also known as the International Zone of Baghdad, is a 3.9 square mile area in the Karkh district of Baghdad that serves as a diplomatic/government area.
All comments
Show new comments (0)