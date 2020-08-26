Iran Agrees to Grant IAEA Inspectors Access to Two Suspected Former Atomic Sites

The IAEA and Iran have agreed dates for the nuclear watchdog to access two former Iranian nuclear facilities.
In a joint statement on Wednesday, Rafael Grossi and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Ali Akbar Salehi announced that "after intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith. In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve thes issues."
The statment noted that "based on analysis of available information," the IAEA does not have any other outstanding questions vis-a-vis Iran or any of its other nuclear facilities. It added that "both sides recognize" that "the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfilment of its verification activities."
Commenting on the agreement, an unnamed Iranian official told Reuters that in return for access to its nuclear sites, Tehranhas asked the IAEA not to seek inspections on the basis of "fabricated information."
