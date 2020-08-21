Qatar Expresses Support for Palestine Amid Israeli-UAE Peace Agreement

“In the context of the Palestinian cause, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's firm position in supporting the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and adhering to international legitimacy and relevant Security Council resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative as a basis for achieving a just and sustainable peace that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital”, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late Thursday.
Erakat has positively appreciated the Qatari position and efforts on putting an end to attacks on Palestinian territories and civilians in the Gaza Strip.
Last week, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which among other things entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank.
The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security, and other areas in the coming weeks.
Two main Palestinian movements – Fatah and Hamas – have rejected the agreement.
