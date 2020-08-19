Russian Investigative Committee Opens Case Over Death of Russian General in Syria

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that three Russian servicemen had been injured in the explosion of an improvised explosive device in Syria. One of them, a major general, died.
"Investigators of the Investigative Committee, who are now serving in Syria, will establish all the details of the criminal encroachment as part of the investigation of the criminal case. To establish those responsible for the deaths and injuries of our servicemen is not only an official duty but also a matter of honor," the committee said.
The Russian ground contingent in Syria consists of Military Police forces, whose mission includes separating Turkish and Syrian forces in the country's north, assisting in humanitarian aid deliveries, and occasionally, helping Syrian Army forces destroy terrorist remnants. This includes forces operating in Deir ez-Zor province.
