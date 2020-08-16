Mauritania Supports UAE-Israel Peace Deal Along With Palestinian Authority's Sovereignty

"The UAE has full independence and sovereignty in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in its national interests and in the interests of Arabs and Muslims", the ministry said as quoted by UAE state WAM news agency.
The Mauritanian Foreign Ministry also expressed firm support for the Palestinian Authority and the right of its people to a sovereign state with its capital in Jerusalem.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalise relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the plans to extend sovereignty over the West Bank.
Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan would likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to officially seal the peace agreement.
The Palestinian Authority has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)