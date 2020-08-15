Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Blasts Israel-UAE Deal, Calls It ‘Historical Stupidity Doomed to Failure’

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Abu Dhabi agreed to normalize relations with Tel Aviv, with the United Arab Emirates becoming just the third Arab nation after Egypt and Jordan to do so since the late 1970s. Other Gulf nations, including Bahrain and Oman, may pen similar agreements with Israel in the near future.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement condemning the UAE-Israeli peace agreement, warning that it will have “dangerous” consequences for both parties if implemented.

“The disgraceful agreement to normalize relations between the UAE and the fake Zionist regime, which was made public by the design and leadership of the terrorist and inhumane government of the United States, is one of the greatest historical betrayals of the Palestinian cause which inflicted a poisonous dagger on the body of the Islamic [World],” the statement, cited by SepahNews, notes.

Blasting the agreement as a “strategic stupidity and miscalculation,” the IRGC warned that it will only serve to “accelerate the destruction” of Israel.

The IRGC also urged Abu Dhabi’s rulers, whom it designates as occupiers of a “palace made of glass,” to reconsider their decision, and warned that otherwise, “sooner or later the rulers of the UAE must wait for a decisive response from the people of this country to the historical humiliation caused by the stupidity of their leaders.”

The Israeli-UAE ‘Abraham Accords’, which the two countries are formally accepted to sign at a ceremony in Washington in the coming weeks, envision a normalization of relations and the establishment of formal diplomatic missions between the two countries.

Officials from Iran, Turkey, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas have denounced the agreement, while Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, and European nations have welcomed it. After the agreement is formally signed, the UAE will become the third Arab nation to establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv after Egypt and Jordan did so in 1979 and 1994, respectively.