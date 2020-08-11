US Coalition Convoy Hit by Explosive Device Near Baghdad

A blast has hit a coalition convoy near Baghdad, the Iraqi military said in a statement. As a result, one container on a vehicle caught fire, however, no casualties were reported by the military. So far, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
The incident occurred shortly after militants attacked another military convoy, crossing the Iraq-Kuwait border with equipment for the coalition forces.
US forces are still operating in the country despite the Iraqi parliament approving a resolution demanding the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops on 5 January. MPs approved the resolution after the US killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Shia militia group commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad, in violation of Iraq's sovereignty.
