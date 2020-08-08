Videos Show Military Trying to Maintain Order in Beirut Amid Anti-Govt Protests

The Lebanese Armed Forces have been trying to calm down protesters in Beirut amid clashes with police officers.
Earlier in the day, demonstrators occupied the Foreign Ministry building and tried to break into other state institutions. The Foreign Ministry was freed by the military after additional units were deployed to downtown Beirut.
Protesters have set several buildings on fire, according to media reports, including the Ministry of Economy and Trade building.
Videos from downtown Beirut, where the military is trying to take control of the situation amid clashes between police, protesters [2/4] pic.twitter.com/EN9L1whz2n— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 8, 2020
Videos from downtown Beirut, where the military is trying to take control of the situation amid clashes between police, protesters [4/4] pic.twitter.com/mfbcEWORYL— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 8, 2020
