'Judgement Day' Protesters Install Mock Gallows at Martyr's Square in Blast-Ravaged Beirut - Photo

Mock gallows were erected at Martyr's Square in Beirut on Saturday, the venue of anti-government demonstrations in the wake of a disastrous explosion that ripped through the city earlier this week.
Social media users shared photos of the wooden installations with nooses at the central square.
The gallows and the venue are symbolic as they were installed exactly at the place where anti-Istanbul rioters were hanged by the Ottoman Empire in 1916. The square received the name in commemoration of their execution.
According to the latest estimates, some 6,000 people were injured and more than 150 killed in an explosion that rocked Beirut last Tuesday. The blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored for years in a port warehouse.
Mourning gave way to anger as people took to the streets to demand the resignation of the government. The demonstration has been marred by violence as protesters clashed with law enforcement.
