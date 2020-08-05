Russia to Deploy Mobile Hospital in Beirut to Provide Assistance to Victims of Devastating Explosion

"Planes from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will deliver a mobile hospital, medics, and emergency service troops, as well as Rospotrebnadzor [consumer rights watchdog] experts with a lab for diagnosing the coronavirus infection", an official statement said, adding that five aircraft will be heading to Lebanon.
"All the experts will have special suits and protective gear, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation", the ministry noted.
The precise cause of the fire and the blast remains unclear, however, according to preliminary reports, 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the port might have detonated, resulting in the catastrophe that killed at least 78 and injured thousands.
Apart from Russia, multiple nations have offered their assistance to Lebanon, including the US, UK, France, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.
