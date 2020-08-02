Register
18:37 GMT02 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo by the Tasnim News Agency shows Jamshid Sharmahd, leader of the Tondar terrorist group, in custody and being questioned by Iranian intelligence services.

    Iran’s Intelligence Chief Says Arrested Terrorist Leader Boasted About Being Protected by FBI

    © Photo : Tasnim News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080040489_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_8cd9356ca29f90f9abaf04f1175d2cde.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202008021080040518-irans-intelligence-chief-says-arrested-terrorist-leader-boasted-about-being-protected-by-fbi/

    On Saturday, Iranian authorities apprehended Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar (‘Thunder’) terrorist group. The US-based group has carried out several terror attacks inside Iran, including the bombing of a mosque and the assassination of a nuclear scientist, and has called for the violent overthrow of the Iranian government.

    US officials were confounded by the Iranian intelligence services’ operation to capture Tondar leader Jamshid Sharmahd, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi has said.

    “The reason why they first denied [his arrest] was that they knew he was strongly supported by American and Israeli services, and they considered it unlikely for Iran’s Intelligence Ministry to be able to penetrate their umbrella of support…and apprehend him inside the Islamic Republic of Iran through a complicated operation,” Alavi said on Sunday, his remarks quoted by Tasnim.

    “Jamshid Sharmahd and his associates planned some 27 acts of terror, all of which were thwarted thanks to the perseverance, vigilance and knowledge of Iranian intelligence forces,” Alavi added.

    According to the minister, “the Americans still don’t believe that Sharmahd has been arrested in Iran. They still think that he’s located abroad and that these photos are from abroad.”

    Earlier, Iranian media released a photo and video footage of Sharmahd with a black cloth covering his eyes during questioning. In the video clip, he can be heard saying “They needed explosives and we provided it.”

    Protected by the FBI

    Alavi revealed new details about the extent to which Mr. Sharmahd believed that he was protected by US intelligence services. According to the official, in one instance, when an Iranian intelligence operative phoned up Sharmahd and threatened to arrest him, the terror leader boasted that he had an office on the sixth floor in an FBI building and couldn’t be gotten to. He was wrong, Alavi said.

    The intelligence official also offered insight into the specifics of the Tondar organization itself, saying that among the pro-monarchist currents in Iran, Tondar is the “most violence-prone” and the most prepared to commit acts of terror to reach its goal. Other royalist opposition groups have limited themselves mostly to statements and slogans, he added.

    Interpol Request Ignored

    Alavi noted that Iranian authorities had sought cooperation from Interpol in arresting Sharmahd, particularly after the 2008 terror bombing of the Seyed al-Shohada Mosque in Iran, which killed 14 people and injured 202 others. These requests were reportedly ignored, however.

    “Despite our complaint to Interpol, Sharmahd would travel everywhere under his own name. This shows how empty anti-terror slogans by the US and their European allies are,”Alavi suggested.

    “The arrest of the leader of Tondar was not the first complex operation by the Ministry of Intelligence, and won’t be its last, and [our agents] have already made such arrests, but now is not the time to talk about it,” Alavi concluded.

    Iran’s Intelligence Ministry announced Sharmahd’s arrest on Saturday, saying he was captured “during a complicated intelligence operation.” No further details about exactly how, when or where he was detained were provided.

    In addition to taking responsibility for the Shiraz bombing, Tondar is also thought to be responsible for the 2010 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Alimohammadi. The California-based group has also been accused of planning multiple other terror attacks, including a plot to destroy the Sivand Dam in southern Iran.

    Asked to comment on the arrest on Saturday, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Washington was “aware of reports related to the detention of Mr. Sharmahd.”

    “The Iranian regime has a long history of detaining Iranians and foreign nationals on spurious charges. We urge Iran to be fully transparent and abide by all international legal standards,” the spokesperson added.

    Related:

    Iran Arrests Leader of 'US-Based Terrorist Group'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse