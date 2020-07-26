Former Sudanese Parliament Speaker Detained in Khartoum - Reports

According to the Erem News website, Omar participated in a protest last week against the transitional government, which violates his prohibition of taking part in political activity. The ban was imparted on him after the collapse of Omar al-Bashir’s government last year.
Video circulated on social media shows Omar being escorted to a car among chants and jeers.
لحظة اعتقال الكوز ابراهيم احمد عمر ،،#واجبنا_حمايه_الثوره pic.twitter.com/cNWU2KgXhl— YASIN AHMED (@yasin123ah) July 26, 2020
Omar is the latest representative of the fallen regime to come into the crosshairs of the current hybrid military-civilian transitional government. A host of high-ranking Sudanese officials are currently under trial on various charges, from corruption to genocide.
Al-Bashir’s government was toppled in April 2019 in a military coup d'etat following months of protests. The once untouchable ruler is now behind bars and facing an ever-growing list of charges.
