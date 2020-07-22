Kuwaiti Emir to Go to US for Post-Surgery Treatment, State Media Report

The news agency cited the royal court's minister, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, as saying that the emir would leave for the US early on Thursday to complete his treatment as advised by his medical team.
The Kuwaiti crown prince and the emir's half-brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has temporarily assumed some of Sheikh Sabah's constitutional duties.
The 91-year-old ruler was admitted to a hospital and undergone surgery over the weekend, according to KUNA. The reason for it was not disclosed.
Last year, Kuwait acknowledged that the emir had suffered an unspecified medical 'setback' that required him to be hospitalised.
All comments
Show new comments (0)