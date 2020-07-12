Economic Protesters Clash With Police in Tel Aviv - Videos

A massive protest erupted in the Israeli capital on Saturday, as citizens are dissatisfied with the government who they say has failed to address the economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Protesters engaged in clashes with police during a massive rally on Saturday, videos shared online show.

According to the Jerusalem Post, as the Saturday rally was about to end, protesters blocked the roads on their way from Rabin Square. Clashes occurred at several spots, including Ibn Gabirol Street, Rothschild Boulevard and the Azrieli intersection, The Times of Israel reported.

Hundreds of the Rabin Square protesters now blocking Tel Aviv's Azrieli junction; some clashes with police. pic.twitter.com/g2YOZtpA8N — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) July 11, 2020

הרגע בהפגנה בכיכר השבת בירושלים, מעצר של אברך שכל חטאו שלא הסכים לזוז מהמדרכה!! pic.twitter.com/1ldOSx1a6y — מחאות החרדים הקיצוניים (@mechaot_h) June 28, 2020

Some were throwing eggs at the police.

מפגינים בצומת שמגר- ירמיהו בירושלים נגד הסגר בשכונות הפרו את הסדר ובין היתר זרקו ביצים לעבר השוטרים

צילום: @david_perlmuter pic.twitter.com/RRwSvWNr3T — vered pelman (@VeredPelman) July 11, 2020

Police were on the spot to disperse the crowd and restore order, the authorities said. Some of the officers were on horseback. Arrests have also been conducted by police, online footage shows. According to media reports, at least 19 people were arrested.

The post-rally protest continues, now on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard. Special police forces including officers on horseback attempting to disperse the crowds. pic.twitter.com/kjybOcqCUv — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) July 11, 2020

Thousands of protesters reportedly gathered on Rabin Square on Saturday to protest the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wow. Unbelievable protest in Tel Aviv right now against Netanyahu and the Israeli government’s handing of COVID.



pic.twitter.com/ciK13ZP2RZ — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 11, 2020

Due to the virus-induced measures, small businesses have suffered the most, as they have had to remain closed until the economy fully reopens. Other people have also lost their jobs or have been furloughed.

The Israeli government eased COVID-19 restrictions in May as new cases per day started to drop, but reintroduced some of them recently, as the daily number of infections began to grow again.